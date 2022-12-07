Garland notched 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 victory over the Lakers.
While Donovan Mitchell went off for 43 points, Garland was plenty of productive in his own right, racking up his sixth double-double of the season. The fourth-year guard has also scored in double digits in 14 straight games, averaging an impressive 24.2 points, 7.7 assists, 2.9 threes, 2.2 boards and 1,2 steals over that stretch.
