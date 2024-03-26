Garland notched 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 115-92 victory over Charlotte.

It's the fourth double-double of the season for the fifth-year guard, with three of them coming in March as he continues to handle primary distribution duties while Donovan Mitchell (nose) has been sidelined. Through 14 games on the month, Garland has averaged 19.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.4 threes, 3.2 boards and 0.9 steals, and he should continue to carry the load in the Cavs' backcourt straight into April with Mitchell still lacking a clear timeline for his return.