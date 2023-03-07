Garland notched 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 118-114 overtime win over Boston.

The fourth-year guard continues to produce as the Robin to Donovan Mitchell's Batman in the Cleveland backcourt. Over the last 10 games, Garland is averaging 21.3 points, 7.3 assists, 2.8 threes, 2.3 boards and 1.4 steals while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc, while Monday's double-double was his 17th of the season.