Garland totaled 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and 10 assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to the Knicks.

The 25-year-old guard delivered his second 20-10 double-double in the last three games, while scoring at least 20 points in four of the last six. Garland has looked good since finally putting some lingering toe soreness behind him, and over the last eight contests he's averaging 21.0 points, 7.6 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes.