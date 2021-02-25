Garland totaled 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), 10 assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-96 victory over the Rockets.

Garland handed out double-digit assists for just the fourth time in his career, salvaging what was otherwise an inefficient night. Outside of his astronomical turnover rate, Garland has been rolling of late, scoring in double-figures in seven consecutive games while racking up a combined 11 steals and 44 assists.