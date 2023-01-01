Garland (thumb) is considered doubtful for Monday's game versus the Bulls.

Garland sat out Saturday's clash with the Bulls due to a sprained thumb on his shooting hand, and it appears he's in line for a second consecutive DNP on Monday, barring an upgrade in the next 24 hours. If he sits again, Donovan Mitchell figures to line up for additional work at point guard, and Caris Levert should remain in the starting lineup.