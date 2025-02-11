Garland contributed 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and three assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 128-107 win over the Timberwolves.

Garland helped the Cavaliers secure the blowout win Monday against the Timberwolves, as he was red-hot from deep, hitting four of his six attempts from beyond the arch. The 24-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game this season while shooting a career-high 43.8 from beyond the arc for Cleveland.