Garland logged 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, six rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's win versus Charlotte.

Garland was relatively quiet as Cleveland recorded a 21-point lead after two quarters. But while his team slowed down, he stepped up with 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in the second half. The sophomore will look to continue replicating these types of performances as this season progresses.