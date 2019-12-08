Garland scored 17 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), and accumulated five rebounds and three assists in a loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Like most of his teammates, Garland couldn't find his rhythm throughout most of this game, constantly being stifled by the 76ers' Joel Embiid-less defense. Almost half of his points came late in the fourth quarter. Currently shooting 37.8 percent from the field with 2.5 turnovers to his 2.9 assists per game, the rookie's inefficiencies have pushed him way off the standard league radar at the moment. He's still a watch list candidate, however, as the Cavaliers will likely give their young guys as big of roles as possible down the stretch of the season.