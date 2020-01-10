Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drops 20 with seven dimes
Garland scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and tacked on seven assists and two rebounds in a victory over the Pistons on Thursday.
Garland seems to be finding his rhythm in the NBA, putting up 16.0 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 triples per game over his last seven outings, while shooting 84.2 percent from the line in that span. One game after posting 14 points, three dimes and two steals against this same Pistons squad, the rookie did well to find his shot, with an efficient 57.1 percent from the field in this one. He's produced standard league value over the past five games, and is certainly someone to keep an eye on over the second half of the season.
