Garland notched 21 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Playing in his second straight game after he sat out the final two contests of the Cavaliers' first-round sweep of the Heat as well as Games 1 and 2 of the semifinal round due to a left big toe sprain, Garland paced Cleveland in the scoring column, but his efforts weren't nearly enough to keep his team competitive in a blowout loss. Donovan Mitchell (knee) missed the entire second half of Game 4 and is set to undergo an MRI on Monday, and his potential absence in Game 5 on Tuesday could result in the Cavaliers needing to rely even more heavily on Garland in an elimination game.