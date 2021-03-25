Garland tallied 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's 103-94 win over Chicago.
Garland nearly finished with a double-double during the win, as the guard recorded a team high both offensively and in assists. Garland also managed a team-best plus-14 in 37 minutes of action to cap off a superb outing.
