Garland closed with 22 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 105-103 loss to the Knicks.

The 22-year-old continues to look good since returning from a thumb injury at the beginning of the month. Garland has scored at least 20 points in five straight games and nine of the last 10, averaging 22.7 points, 8.5 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch. If Donovan Mitchell -- who seemed to be favoring his groin again at the end of Tuesday's loss -- ends up missing more time, Garland will be the go-to guy in the Cavs' backcourt.