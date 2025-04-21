Garland closed Sunday's 121-100 victory over Miami in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell returned to the Cavaliers' lineup Sunday from an ankle injury, but Garland still saw slightly elevated usage as he topped 25 points for a third straight appearance. The 25-year-old guard has also drained at least four three-pointers in four of his last eight games, averaging 20.8 points, 7.0 assists, 3.1 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.