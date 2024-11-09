Garland finished Friday's 136-117 win over the Warriors with 27 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals over 30 minutes.

Garland was the leading scorer Friday, and while the Cavs led by 41 points at halftime, he still managed to reach 30 minutes of playing time. Garland shot 37.1 percent from three-point range during the 2023-24 regular season, but he has been lethal from beyond the arc this year and is shooting 48.6 percent from deep on 7.4 3PA/G. Through the first 10 regular-season games, Garland is averaging 20.5 points, 6.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 29.2 minutes per contest.