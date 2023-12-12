Garland posted 36 points (11-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 104-94 loss to Orlando.
Garland's 36 points mark a new season best, and this was the second time this season he crossed the 30-point mark. He's been a little disappointing compared to last season, and it's mostly due to some spotty shooting from beyond the arc. He's currently averaging 1.6 triples on 32.6 percent shooting from deep, but in 2022-23, he averaged 2.4 three-pointers on a 41.0 percent clip.
