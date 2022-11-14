Garland produced 51 points (16-31 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 9-13 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 40 minutes in Sunday's 129-124 loss to Minnesota.

With Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out Sunday, Garland had a prolific fourth quarter, scoring 27 points and going 8-for-16 from the field. The 22-year-old had scored just 21 points and made only six of 28 shot attempts in the previous two games combined. The offensive outburst increased his scoring average from 16.2 to 21.1 points per game.