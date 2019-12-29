Garland had 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 94-88 win at Minnesota.

Garland had one of his best shooting performances of the season, and he seems to have turned a corner of late. Aside from scoring in double figures in five of his last seven contests, he is also shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep over that span -- both figures are above his regular-season numbers. The rookie out of Vanderbilt will try to extend his solid run of play Tuesday at Toronto.