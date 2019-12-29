Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Effective shooting night
Garland had 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 94-88 win at Minnesota.
Garland had one of his best shooting performances of the season, and he seems to have turned a corner of late. Aside from scoring in double figures in five of his last seven contests, he is also shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep over that span -- both figures are above his regular-season numbers. The rookie out of Vanderbilt will try to extend his solid run of play Tuesday at Toronto.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Good to go Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Inefficient night•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 20 in career-high 38 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drops 17 in blowout loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.