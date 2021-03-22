Garland provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 116-105 win over the Raptors.

Although Collin Sexton will regularly outscore Garland, the duo is one of the most efficient backcourt tandems in the Eastern Conference despite the team's losing record. His overall game has grown by leaps and bounds over his rookie campaign, and he's emerged as the team's top producer of assists.