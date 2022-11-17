Garland recorded 23 points (8-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in Wednesday's 113-98 loss against Milwaukee.
Garland cooled off from his 51-point performance against the Timberwolves but still had solid overall production. He also managed to record his first block since opening night versus the Raptors.
