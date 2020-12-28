Garland produced 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's 118-94 win over the Sixers.

The backcourt duo of Garland and Collin Sexton is enjoying an excellent first week, as the Cavs are now 3-0. While Sexton is making a lot of plays off the ball, Garland has been the dime-dropper in the early going, with 25 assists over the first three games.