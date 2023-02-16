Garland registered 27 points (10-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and three steals across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to the 76ers.

Garland was one of the best players for the Cavaliers in this game and only missed four of his 14 shots from the field, but unfortunately, that impressive performance was not enough to lift Cleveland to victory against another Eastern Conference contender, such as the Sixers. This was also the first time Garland reached the 20-point mark since Feb. 6. He enters the All-Star break averaging 21.5 points, 7.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game over his last 10 outings.