Garland scored 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and added six assists, two steals and one rebound in the Cavaliers' 128-111 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

After another big game, Garland has now scored double-digit points in all but two games since returning from a shoulder injury on January 22nd. The guard has made a considerable jump in year two, averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. Garland's efficiency has also taken a leap as he is shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three this season.