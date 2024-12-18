Garland dropped 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, a steal and a block over 24 minutes in Monday's 130-101 victory over Brooklyn.

While he attempted a season-low six field goal attempts and turned the ball over six times, Garland did not need to carry the load for Cleveland, as the Cavs handily put the Nets away in a team effort (seven players scored double-digits). Garland is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks across 30.2 minutes, so expect Garland to get back on track production-wise Friday against Milwaukee.