Garland registered 34 points (13-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Nets.

Garland proved he's capable of putting up gaudy numbers in a playoff setting, but the Cavaliers couldn't come away with the win. The performance marked the eighth time this season Garland scored at least 30 points. Next, Cleveland will face the winner of the Hawks-Hornets matchup.