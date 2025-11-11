Garland (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Garland committed a foul and checked out of the game with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter. If the star point guard is unable to return, Sam Merrill, Lonzo Ball and Jaylon Tyson are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.