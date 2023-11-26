Garland didn't return to Saturday's game against the Lakers after being diagnosed with a neck strain. He finished with six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 14 minutes.

The Cavaliers called Garland doubtful to return when he suffered the injury, but his status was never updated after that. Isaac Okoro started in Garland's place to open the second half, but Craig Porter was more impactful off the bench for Cleveland. Garland should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.