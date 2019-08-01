Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Expected to be ready for camp
Garland (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Garland, who tore his meniscus in November, had a "clean-up" procedure before the NBA Draft. While it didn't stop him from working out for teams, including the Cavaliers, the team opted to be cautious with the rookie, withholding him from summer league. Since then, he's reportedly been working out to get in game shape. All signs are pointing toward Garland being fully healthy when team activities start up again.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...