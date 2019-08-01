Garland (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Garland, who tore his meniscus in November, had a "clean-up" procedure before the NBA Draft. While it didn't stop him from working out for teams, including the Cavaliers, the team opted to be cautious with the rookie, withholding him from summer league. Since then, he's reportedly been working out to get in game shape. All signs are pointing toward Garland being fully healthy when team activities start up again.