Garland (toe) is expected to play in Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN.com reports.
Garland has missed Cleveland's previous four contests due to a sprained left great toe but participated in Friday's shootaround and is gearing up for a return to action. If Garland is officially upgraded from questionable to available, he will likely reclaim his starting spot from Ty Jerome.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Present at shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable for Game 3•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remaining out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remaining out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Game-time call Sunday•