Garland (shoulder) is expected to play Friday against the Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Garland is still officially listed as questionable but there's been optimism for his return even since Thursday. Assuming he plays, he'll likely start, and there will be fewer minutes available for Damyean Dotson.
