Garland (thumb) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Garland is trending toward a third consecutive absence due to his thumb sprain, leaving the Cavaliers again without their star point man. Assuming he sits again, Donovan Mitchell should again take on a heightened role in the offense, coming off a 71-point effort against the Bulls on Monday.
