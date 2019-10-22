Head coach John Beilein stated "it's probable" Garland starts at point guard Wednesday against Orlando, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.

If the team does elect to roll with Garland at point guard, this would move Collin Sexton to the bench. Garland's role doesn't appear to be set in stone this early in the season, but he'll have a chance to lock down the starting job over Sexton with solid play in the early going.