Garland (foot) is expected to play in Monday's preseason opener against San Lorenzo de Almagro, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

The No. 5 overall pick has been limited early in camp due to a sore right foot, but he went through a scrimmage Saturday afternoon and practiced in full on Sunday. Expect Garland, who missed most of his freshman year at Vanderbilt, to see action Monday night, and there's a good chance he'll be in the starting lineup alongside last year's first-round pick, Collin Sexton. However, coach John Beilein cautioned not to put too much stock into his starting five and early-preseason rotations. "I don't even know what it's going to be, so that's how you can read into it," Beilein said of Monday's starting lineup. "I'll talk with my assistants. It will be more about what's the minute load we want to get for everybody, and how do we do that. Not sure right now how the game will go, but I'll sort of read into...we'll probably have plans A, B and C, whether it's a blowout our way, a close game, sort of a close game, how we end up playing it."