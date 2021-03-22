Garland (quad) is expected to play Monday night against the Kings, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Garland technically remains questionable, but it looks like he's trending closer to probable as the 7:30 PM ET tip approaches. The second-year guard has scored in double figures in each of his last 15 games, and in five games since the break he's posting 18.2 points, 6.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds.