Garland had 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3PT), four assists and one rebound in 34 minutes during Friday's 143-101 loss at Dallas.

Garland extended his run of double-digit scoting to five games, and did it in impressive fashion since he posted his best scoring output of the season. Scoring 10 points or more in seven of his last eight outings while dishing out multiple assists in each of those contests, Garland is going through his best run of form during the current season and will aim to extend that Saturday at home against the Trail Blazers.