Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Extends solid run of play
Garland had 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss at Chicago.
Garland continues to thrive, and he has gone 12 straight games scoring in double digits while also delivering five or more assists in five of his last six contests. The rookie point guard endured a tough start to the season, but he seems to have turned a corner of late and is averaging 15.7 points and 6.0 assists per game during January. He must do a better job at taking care of the ball, however, as he is also averaging 3.2 turnovers per contest during the first month of 2020.
