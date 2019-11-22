Garland had 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three assists and a steal in 25 minutes during a 124-100 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

The Vanderbilt product was unhelpful in this game, going 1-for-7 in the first half as Miami eventually blew the game wide open. The bright side is Garland has scored 10 or more points in his last four games, an output the Cavs would accept from their inexperienced rookie.