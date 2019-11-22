Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Far from impressive at Miami
Garland had 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three assists and a steal in 25 minutes during a 124-100 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.
The Vanderbilt product was unhelpful in this game, going 1-for-7 in the first half as Miami eventually blew the game wide open. The bright side is Garland has scored 10 or more points in his last four games, an output the Cavs would accept from their inexperienced rookie.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Solid overall performance•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores career-high 15 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another mediocre performance Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores nine in win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Logs eight points in debut•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Gets starting nod•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.