Cavaliers' Darius Garland: First career double-double
Garland had 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 loss to the Clippers.
After a rocky start to his rookie season, Garland has started to hit his stride. The double-double Tuesday was the first of his career and bolsters his case for being a must-roster option in 12-team leagues. In addition to reaching double figures in scoring in each of his last 10 games, Garland is converting at a 46.2 percent clip from the field while chipping in 5.6 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per outing.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another productive effort•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Two assists shy of double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drops 20 with seven dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 14 against Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Continues strong run of play•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Fills stat sheet versus Hornets•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...