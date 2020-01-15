Garland had 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 loss to the Clippers.

After a rocky start to his rookie season, Garland has started to hit his stride. The double-double Tuesday was the first of his career and bolsters his case for being a must-roster option in 12-team leagues. In addition to reaching double figures in scoring in each of his last 10 games, Garland is converting at a 46.2 percent clip from the field while chipping in 5.6 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per outing.