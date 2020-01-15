Garland had 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 loss at the Clippers.

Garland became the second rookie to register 10 assists in a single game this season -- the other being Ja Morant -- and he has dished out at least seven dimes in three of his last four contests. The first-year point guard also extended his streak of double-digit scoring outputs to 10 games, and he is averaging 16.0 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field during that stretch.