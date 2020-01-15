Cavaliers' Darius Garland: First double-double of season
Garland had 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 loss at the Clippers.
Garland became the second rookie to register 10 assists in a single game this season -- the other being Ja Morant -- and he has dished out at least seven dimes in three of his last four contests. The first-year point guard also extended his streak of double-digit scoring outputs to 10 games, and he is averaging 16.0 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field during that stretch.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another productive effort•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Two assists shy of double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drops 20 with seven dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 14 against Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Continues strong run of play•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Fills stat sheet versus Hornets•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...