Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Flirts with double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland logged 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 148-114 win over Washington.
Garland found success from beyond the arc, where he added 12 of his 20 points on the night. He was just as productive as a facilitator, leading the Cavs in assists. Garland was held to just eight points in his season debut Wednesday against Philly but looked more like himself throughout Friday's clash.
