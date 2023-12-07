Garland posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over the Magic.
During Wednesday's victory, Garland overcame a slow start to finish just one assist short of a double-double. He also avoided turning the ball over, a welcome sight following his eight-turnover effort only a week ago. He has at least seven assists in four of the past five games, rounding into form after a modest start to the season.
