Garland posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over the Magic.

During Wednesday's victory, Garland overcame a slow start to finish just one assist short of a double-double. He also avoided turning the ball over, a welcome sight following his eight-turnover effort only a week ago. He has at least seven assists in four of the past five games, rounding into form after a modest start to the season.