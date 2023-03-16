Garland finished Wednesday's 118-109 loss to the 76ers with 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes.

A top-15 fantasy guard all season long, Garland did not produce for managers or the Cavaliers on Wednesday as he put up just 15 points and five assists to go with four turnovers. Still averaging 23 points and seven assists ove rhis last ten contests, this is just a bump in the road for Garland, though it came at a critical time for both Clevelan and fantasy owners. He will have to step his game up over the final 10 games of the season as Cleveland will try to hold on to a home playoff series with a top-four seed in the East.