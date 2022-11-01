Garland (eye) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Tuesday's practice that Garland's status for Wednesday's game in Boston remains unclear, but it appears like the All-Star point guard is nearing a return to game action. Garland only shared the backcourt with Donovan Mitchell for one quarter before leaving the season opener with an eye injury that's sidelined him since, but the Cavaliers are still off to a 5-1 start. Garland posted season highs in points (21.7) and assists (8.6) last year, but his overall production may dip playing alongside Mitchell.