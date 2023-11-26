Garland (neck) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garland sustained an injury to his neck in Cleveland's loss to the Lakers last night and carries a questionable tag ahead of game time. Garland will likely go through pre-game warmups to determine his availability and if he is ultimately unable to go, Craig Porter will likely see an expanded role.