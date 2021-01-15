Garland (shoulder) and the Cavaliers will not play Sunday or Monday against the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The NBA elected to cancel the back-to-back contests after Washington didn't have the required eight players available to play in either contest. Garland had already been ruled out of Friday's game against the Knicks, the final contest the Cavaliers will play until Dec. 20 versus the Nets.
