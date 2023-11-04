Garland (hamstring) recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 121-116 loss to the Pacers.

Though Garland's offensive production was somewhat muted in his return from a four-game absence, fantasy managers had to be heartened that he at least cleared 30 minutes while playing for the first time since Oct. 25. Donovan Mitchell (38 points, nine assists) did the heavy lifting out of the backcourt Friday, but expect him and Garland to share the scoring and playmaking responsibilities more equitably once Garland's hamstring injury is further in the rear-view mirror.