Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Gets starting nod
Garland will start Wednesday's opener against Orlando, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Garland will get the nod at point guard, while last year's first-round pick, Collin Sexton, starts alongside him in the backcourt. Cleveland will roll with Cedi Osman on the wing, with Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson up front.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Expected to start at point guard•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Solid outing in professional debut•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Expects to play in preseason opener•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Participates in 5-on-5 Satruday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...