Garland finished with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and eight assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 121-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Garland returned to the lineup Friday after missing the previous three games with a thumb injury. He slotted straight back into the opening unit, logging 33 minutes, a good sign he is ready to roll. He currently sits just outside the top 50 for the season, averaging 21.4 points to go with 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals. Barring any unforeseen absences, he should be able to maintain his current production moving forward.