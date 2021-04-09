Garland mustered 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 32 minutes in Thursday's win over the Thunder.

Garland was one of three Cleveland players that surpassed the 20-point mark in what was a dominant win for the Cavaliers. The second-year guard has been playing at a strong level of late and his numbers back that up, as he posted a career-best 37 points in his previous outing and has scored 20 or more points in five of last 12 appearances.