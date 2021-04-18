Garland had 22 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and 12 assists in Saturday's loss to the Bulls.

Garland reached the 20-point plateau for the second straight game and handed out double-digit assists for just the fourth time all season. The second-year guard has been in a nice groove of late, averaging 21.1 points and 7.7 assists on 48.3 percent shooting over his last seven contests. During that stretch, he's hitting 3.1 three-pointers per game at a 44.0 percent clip.